ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Many homeless St. Louisans got a holiday gift on Christmas Day with a hot meal and a chance to pick up some much-need clothes and personal items.
The Feed and Clothe the Community event was held Wednesday at The Best Place on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, in northwest St. Louis City.
Organizers Shunta Johnson and Alderman Jeffrey Boyd, say the overall goal is to let the less fortunate know they are not forgotten, and not alone.
"We actually have family outside of our immediate family and the community is a part of our family and we want to reach out to the community and spend time together and let them know we love them and spend time together and just enjoying it," Johnson said.
This is the first year for the Feed and Clothe the Community event. Johnson and Boyd say they hope to make this an annual event.
