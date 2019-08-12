ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com/AP) -- Closing arguments in the trial of a man accused of killing a toddler are scheduled for Monday.

In St. Clair County, prosecutors say 2-year-old Kane Friess Wiley died of head trauma in 2017. Wiley's mother's boyfriend, Gyasi Campbell, 24, was charged with the murder.

READ: U.S. Marshals arrest Berkeley man charged in toddler's death

Campbell has given several accounts of what happened the night Kane Friess-Wylie was left in his care when the boy's mother, Lindsey Friess, left their Belleville apartment April 13, 2017. He told investigators the boy fell into a bathtub, out of a bathtub and off a kitchen table.

Campbell previously waived his right to a jury trial so the judge will decide his fate.

St. Clair County prosecutors' final witness, forensic anthropologist Dr. MariaTeresa Tersigni-Tarrant, offered testimony Friday that supported other experts who determined Kane died of blunt force trauma.

Campbell's defense attorneys called no witnesses in a bench trial before Judge Dennis Doyle.

The Friess' family started a campaign that was seen across St. Clair County after the judge in the case, Judge Zina Cruse, reduced Campbell's bond last year.

The campaign included yard signs across the area that stated "Justice for Kane" and signs that called for people to "Vote NO to retain Judge Zina Cruse."