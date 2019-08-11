ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Closing arguments in the trial of a man accused of killing a toddler are scheduled for Monday.

In St. Clair County, prosecutors say two-year-old Kane Friess Wiley died of head trauma in 2017.

Wiley's mother's boyfriend, Gyasi Campbell, 24, was charged with the murder.

Campbell waived his right to a jury trial so the judge will decide his fate.