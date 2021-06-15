ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The specifics of the charges facing the two defendants are critical in understanding the case and specifically the closing arguments made by both sides. Boone is charged with aiding and abetting in the deprivation of Luther Hall’s civil rights. Specifically, that means not only did his alleged actions deprive Hall of his right to be free from unreasonable seizure through the use of unreasonable force, but that he knew the deprivation of those rights was occurring - or was going to occur - and knowingly acted toward that end.

Essentially, Boone had to know he was participating in an unlawful arrest at the time and continue participating anyway.

For the charge facing Myers, intent is also critical. First, the government must prove beyond a reasonable doubt he acted to destroy - or damage with the intent to destroy - the phone. Second, and most importantly, they must prove that if he did so, he did so with the specific intent to impede an investigation. In order for the charge to apply, he would have had to know an investigation was forthcoming in the moment he allegedly damaged the phone.

Boone, Myers will not testify as defense begins its case As the trial of Christopher Myers and Dustin Boone entered its second week, the prosecution again focused on the video shot by Hall capturing the first moments of his assault, and the photos of the scene shot by a journalist.

Rosenblum makes closing arguments

“I am going to talk about speculations because that’s all their case is about,” Myers' attorney Scott Rosenblum said to begin his closing arguments.

He immediately began attempting to poke holes in the prosecution’s assertions, saying while they may have a theory as to what happened, “we don’t theorize people into the penitentiary.

“All speculation. That’s not evidence,” he said. “Evidence is testimony, it is exhibits. It isn’t speculation,” he said. “It isn’t some theory because you don’t have evidence.”

He spoke to the FBI analyst not being able to say with certainty what broke the phone screen, how investigators couldn’t tell if it was a baton or asp, or whether it happened if an officer possibly stepped on it. He also said no external expert was called to testify as to what happened when the video’s audio cut out following what appeared to be a baton strike from Randy Hays.

Rosenblum then turned to intent. He pointed out once again that the phone still functioned after the assault, and in fact Hall was able to upload the video he shot of the night, and still could text from the phone.

“Not a very good job of destroying it,” he said.

Rosenblum reiterated Myers did pick up the phone, but tossed it back on the ground on the scene, because he noticed there was blood on it.

“If this young man decided, at that very moment, he was going to destroy that phone, you don’t think he could have come up with a better plan?” Rosenblum asked.

He then went on to ask the jury to consider how Myers would have known in the moment it was Hall’s phone and also how he would know what was on it.

The defense went to great lengths during the trial to ask every officer who was present at the scene that night whether they believed it was a lawful arrest at the time. All of them agreed that they did, and that at no time did any officer on the scene believe anything unlawful had happened in the moment, because the assumption from officers was that Hall resisted arrest. He would later say that not even Hays, who eventually pleaded guilty, waited more than a year to make any statement that it was an unlawful arrest.

“They want you to believe Christopher Myers is the only man on earth at that moment who was contemplating some sort of investigation?” he said, “120 interviews and no one saw [strike the phone]? It just didn’t happen.”

He also returned to the claim that Myers put the phone back in Hall’s backpack, using photos to show that once Myers can be seen speaking to Hall, the phone is no longer present after that interaction, and then pointing to testimony from another officer that he saw Myers open Hall’s backpack.

As for the new evidence, Rosenblum said the prosecution introduced items that he believes only helped Myers’ defense.

“I’m glad they did,” he said, talking about the specific introduction of a YouTube video showing Myers covering his badge when confronted by someone holding a camera at the scene of a reported shots fired incident and later him smoking. The defense implied it showed Myers had a pattern of concealing evidence, but the other officer present during the video testified that policemen are often concerned when they are filmed in public because they aren’t certain who is filming them or for what purpose, which raises safety concerns. He also said the area where they were being filmed was not a particularly safe one. Rosenblum said he believed that video proved that context is very important, and the video didn’t do anything to speak to Myers’ guilt.

“That’s their big case, that’s their big reveal,” Rosenblum said of the video. “When you have nothing else, that’s what you’re going to start presenting.”

He said that establishing the importance to context also helped explain Myers' text messages, downplaying the message that said "let's whoop some [a--]" as a common expression or "rah-rah" terminology similar to "let's kick some butt." He also argued that Myers' message about contemplating an apology to Hall wasn't indicative of wrongdoing, as many officers would think to apologize if they were anywhere near the arrest, because they felt bad about what happened to a fellow officer.

Rosenblum closed by working to discredit Sergeant Joseph Marcantano, who testified that Myers told him "the phone is on me" roughly two weeks after the assault.

The attorney focused heavily on the fact that Marcantano was the only officer other than Randy Hays to sign a proffer letter from the government, which essentially meant he could provide information about an alleged crime without that information being used against him in a potential trial.

Marcantano testified that he didn't believe he had done anything wrong, but Rosenblum said in his closing arguments that Marcantano believed he was in trouble, and that's why he signed the letter. He also said Marcantano wanted to provide information the government was looking for so that he himself would not be charged. Because Marcantano admitted to damaging Hall's camera (although he said it was an accident), and because, Rosenblum said, photos show him behind Hall and appearing to knee him in the back while he was sat cuffed on the curb, Marcantano would have incentive to provide what prosecutors were looking for.

He ended his argument imploring jurors to ignore speculation and use their common sense.

Government makes closing arguments

U.S. Assistant Attorney Carrie Constantin began her closing arguments by establishing that a deprivation of civil rights occurred, pointing to the violence of Hall’s arrest and the use of a baton in Hall’s assault.

“Luther Hall was clearly the victim of unreasonable force and therefore unreasonable seizure. He committed no crime, he did not match the description of anyone suspected of a crime and he did not resist arrest,” she said. “No officer, with even minimal training, would think the beating he undertook was reasonable.”

By establishing the crime of deprivation of rights happened, she moved to Boone’s role and how the charge of aiding and abetting applied. Constantin contended that Boone could see Hall was being beaten, with a baton, and that would clearly mean he was aware the arrest was not lawful.

“He could have turned and walked away, he could have not participated in the actions,” she said.

Instead, she said, Boone held Hall down until he was cuffed. She also said part of the charge required that prosecutors establish Boone acted with bad purpose and willfully. For this, she pointed to the texts Boone sent about beating protesters, his messages speaking about previous acts of violence toward suspects, and his use of racist language. All of these, she said, paint a picture of an officer willing to commit acts of violence outside the bounds of reasonable force, and perhaps, animosity toward Black suspects.

'I was shocked by his admission' | Fellow officer claims Myers confessed to damaging phone Friday, officer testimony continued as Sergeant Joseph Marcantano took the stand to recall the night of the arrest, and specifically the actions of Christopher Myers.

She also singled out Boone’s response to his father’s text in which his father said Boone must have “put a pretty good whooping” on Hall, and Boone responded with “yeah, unfortunately not one I’m very proud of,” as well as Boone’s lengthy apology text to Hall.

For Myers, she turned again to the narrative investigators believe about what happened to Hall’s phone. According to investigators, the phone was camera-side down and it was struck by something, which they believe to be an asp (an aluminum rod with a small metal ball on the end). They say there is a thin black shadow seen in the moments before the phone briefly goes dark that matches the shape of an asp. They believe the asp strike caused the phone to flip over, and that Christopher Myers was seen standing over the camera following that flip. They also used photos to show Myers carried an asp that evening and that he had it out during the window of time Hall was assaulted, then put it away afterward.

She also said the time on the video in which Myers can be seen matches the window of time when Hall was being assaulted, and that the presence of the electrical box in the video when Myers is seen means he was close enough to see what was happening to Hall.

Eight seconds after officers can be heard telling Hall “show me your hands!” Myers appears in the video looking down at the phone.

As for his intent, Constantin said Myers’ proximity to the assault and the timestamps on the video would mean he saw what happened to Hall, and would assume that there would be an investigation about a suspect being beaten.

“Why else is he breaking that phone? He was literally a foot and three inches away, so it’s not like he didn’t know what was happening,” she said.

Constantin also pointed to the fact that Myers took the battery out of Hall’s camera, “foolishly,” she said, because he believed that was the memory card. That action speaks to his intent to erase any evidence of the assault, the government contends.

“The timeline places Boone at Hall’s assault, holding him down, and the timeline places Myers at Hall’s assault when the phone was damaged,” she said.

She then returned to the texts from both men, one in which Boone said he was looking forward “to beating [sh------s] when the sun goes down and no one can tell us apart”, and one in which Myers said “for some sick reason I live for this.”

“These are the attitudes of two men with less than two years on the job [at the time],” she said. “No professionalism, no regard for the law.”

Constantin contrasted their actions with Hall, who she praised for wanting to go back to work even after his assault. She closed by saying the actions of Boone and Myers are what make the job of “good” cops harder.