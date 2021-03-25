Luther Hall details beating from fellow officers during emotional testimony St. Louis Police Detective Luther Hall took the stand Thursday in the trial for three St. Louis officers accused of beating him during protests in 2017.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Closing arguments began Thursday in the federal criminal trial of three St. Louis police officers accused of assaulting undercover detective, Luther Hall, during a protest in 2017.

Steven Korte, Christopher Myers and Dustin Boone were indicted on a charge of deprivation of rights under the color of law. Korte also faces a charge of lying to the FBI and Myers faces an additional charge of destroying evidence. Officers Baily Colletta and Randy Hays were also indicted but have pleaded guilty.

Hall was arrested while working as an undercover officer during protests in 2017 following the acquittal of officer Jason Stockley. He previously testified he was severely injured by the arresting officers even though he was complying with their commands.

Captain Michael Deeba was commander of the Civil Disobedience Team at the time of the protests. He testified Thursday that Hall was a dear friend and came to see him in the department's Real Time Crime Center after his arrest. Deeba said Hall had a swollen lip, one side of his face was red and he was concerned Hall may have had a concussion.

'I only hit him twice'; Testimony continues in the trial of officers accused of beating undercover officer Several current and former St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department officers testified Tuesday in the trial of three officers accused of assaulting an undercover officer during protests in 2017.

Deeba admitted the department didn't have a process for establishing and using a safe word so undercover officers could indicate they were police officers without blowing their cover to others. However, he said 'Mary Beth' was established as the safe word shortly thereafter.

A supervisor during the protests, Sgt. Anthony Caruso, testified he saw Hall taken to the ground by the arresting officers and described what he saw as, "Looked like a hockey check without a stick." But Caruso testified he didn't see anyone kick or hit Hall.

In the prosecution's closing arguments, assistant U.S. attorney Carrie Costantin, said Hall wasn't breaking the law or posing a risk to anyone and was knocked to the ground, beaten and struck with a baton. She also told the jury that the case wasn't about being pro police or anti police.

"Nobody hates a bad cop more than a good cop, " said Costantin.

Defense attorney Scott Rosenblum is representing Myers and in his closing argument characterized the prosecution's case as being based on innuendo and 'rabbit holes of speculation.'

Attorney John Rogers, who's representing Korte, told the jury during his closing arguments that there was no evidence to convict his client and was critical of the investigation.

Prosecutors: Texts appear to show eagerness for violence against protesters on night Luther Hall assaulted The prosecution wrapped up its case on Wednesday in the trial of three St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department officers accused of assaulting fellow officer, Luther Hall.

"Lack of credible evidence leads to speculation which leads to desperation which leads to poor prosecution," said Rogers.

The attorney for Dustin Boone, Patrick Kilgore, will present his closing arguments tomorrow followed by the conclusion of the prosecution's closing statement. The case is expected to go to the jury Friday morning.