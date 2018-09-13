ST.LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The Close the Workhouse Campaign released plans to permanently close the city’s Workhouse.
A report titled: Close the Workhouse: A plan to close the Workhouse and promote a new vision for St. Louis highlights the “systemic disparities and structural racism which has plagued our region for decades” according to the campaign.
The campaign was launched in Spring 2018. ArchCity Defenders filed a class action lawsuit in Nov. 2017, against the city of St. Louis claiming allegations of inhumane and abusive conditions in the Workhouse.
According to the report:
- Most inmates have not been convicted of a crime and is legally presumed innocent.
- Over 10 percent of those awaiting trial have their charges dismissed after spending an average of 291 days in jail
- Some inmates are being held because they cannot afford bond
- In the last five years, there have been six documented deaths
The campaign target the Mayor, the Circuit Attorney, and the Board of Alderman stating each has the power to close the facility.
The Campaign to Close the Workhouse is led by people directly impacted by the St. Louis City Medium Security jail, along with Action-St. Louis, ArchCity Defenders, MORE/Decarcerate STL, the Bail Project, and more than 25 other organizations across St. Louis.
For more information about the campaign to Close the Workhouse, visit www.closetheworkhouse.org.
