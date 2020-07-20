CLINTON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The Clinton County Health Department is tracking down hundreds of people who have been exposed to the coronavirus after attending several social events without practicing safety precautions.
Health officials said both indoor and outdoor parties were held that exceeded the 50-person limit mandated by the county. Some of the party-goers, who were exposed to the virus, went to several parties and businesses in one day.
Those attendees didn't wear masks or practice social distancing, the department said.
"It is imperative that we continue to follow the guidance set forth by IDPH. This includes masking at all times when you are out in the public, social distancing, and observing the rules for restaurants, bars and other events," said Health Department Administrator Sean Eifert.
Contact tracers are trying to contact everyone involved so they could quarantine for 14 days.
“This could lead to a significant surge in positive cases and put us back in Phase 3. That would not be good for businesses, citizens or really anyone in our community. No one is aware of the volume of Clinton County residents who have now been exposed to COVID-19 positive persons”, Eifert said.
People who know they have been exposed to a COVID-19 positive person and have not yet been contacted by the health department are encouraged to self-quarantine for 14 days from the date of last exposure.
As of Thursday, Clinton County, Illinois has a total of 268 positive cases and 17 deaths.
For guidance or to report possible exposure, you can call the health department at 618-594-2723. For severe symptoms, call 911.
