ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Heads will turn and necks will crane in downtown St. Louis on September 28 because people will be rappelling down the face of the Bank of America building at 8th and Market.
Organizers say it will be one of the taller buildings they’ve ever used. The rapellers known as “Edgers” will be taking part in a fundraiser for Missouri Special Olympics.
In some cases, rapellers even go down the building with Special Olympics athletes.
“It’s a 31-story building, so it’s a new challenge for all of our Edgers who are all the people who participate,” said Jennifer Kaiser with Special Olympics.
All of the details can be found here.
