SOUTH ST. LOUIS(KMOV.com) – “Take some more tea, my dear.”
A new concept bar in South City aims to pull locals down the rabbit hold for a boozy Mad Hatter’s Tea Party.
Those who want to embark on this unique Alice in Wonderland pop-up bar can make their way to 5800 Gravois Ave on Oct. 6. Visitors can create their own cocktail concoctions, solve riddles, play croquet with flamingos, paint red roses and nibble on ‘Eat Me’ cake -- under the watchful eye of the Mad Hatter of course.
Tickets start at $44 for a 90-minute topsy-turvy cocktail experience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.