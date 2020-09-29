MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- There is no slow down in sight for election workers with just five weeks from Election Day.
Clerks in the Metro East tell News 4 they're seeing early voters and getting triple the requests for mail in ballots this election year.
This election year is expected to lead to the highest voter turn-out in recent memory.
Tuesday morning, Kathleen Mendez was in line to cast her ballot.
“I’m an election judge and they'd like us to vote early in case we don't have time on Election Day,” explained Mendez.
There are already more than 1,2000 people who have voted since early voting began last Thursday. Thousands more are requesting vote by mail ballots compared to four years ago.
The pandemic, a highly contentious election and real or imagined concerns over mass voter fraud have pushed the numbers up of those voting before November 3rd.
Sam Pierce wanted to avoid lines on Election Day.
“Get it done, get it over with, don't have to worry about it no more," said Pierce.
All election officials News 4 spoke with are advising voters not to wait until the last minute.
“When you receive your ballot in the mail if you requested it, fill it out and return it early, don't wait until the last minute when you're in a panic..,” said Madison County Clerk Debbie Ming-Mendoza.
The county clerk says she is still working to find enough judges to work the polls on Election Day.
