ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man robbed a gas station clerk Tuesday morning and ran off with money after flashing a gun in the store.
Police responded to the Mobil gas station on 1401 South 5th St. in St. Charles at 4:18 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a man robbed the clerk at gunpoint. After stealing money from the clerk, the suspect ran off. The clerk was not injured.
Later in the day, police released a surveillance photo of the suspected armed robber. In the photo, the man was wearing a black Adidas hoodie, black pants, black shoes, light blue face mask and carrying a black satchel.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Charles Police Department at 636-949-3300.
