SUNSET HILLS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A clerk was ordered to the floor during an early morning armed robbery in Sunset Hills.
Police said two suspects entered the BP Gas Station in the 4500 block of South Lindbergh Boulevard around 5:10 a.m. One of the suspects showed a black semi-automatic handgun and ordered the male clerk to the floor.
The suspects took an unknown amount of cash and drove away from the gas station in a white older model four-door car that had black bumpers and a white sticker at the top center of the rear window.
Anyone with information is urged to call police at 314-849-4400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.