ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A clerical error impacted some St. Louis County taxpayers filing electronic appeals last week.
A constituent contacted News 4 and said there appeared to be a discrepancy about when the deadline for online assessment appeals was. In screenshots obtained by News 4, the general website seemed to indicate the deadline was midnight, while the online form said it was 5 p.m. In addition, the system appeared to shut people out at 5 p.m.
When News 4 reached out to Sarah Siegel, the external affairs manager at the St. Louis County Assessor, she said the Board of Equalization was aware of the error. She also said the error only impacted appeals filed electronically after 5 p.m. on July 8. Because of the error, Siegel said, a staff member stayed on the job working with taxpayers until 11 p.m. to help as many taxpayers as possible. She also said that “since then, the Board has been proactive in accepting late-filed appeals from taxpayers who were impacted by this problem” and “will continue to do so in order to be fair to those taxpayers.”
July 8 was the last day to file an appeal and the board had been accepting appeals since May 1, according to Siegel.
Anyone with questions, concerns or who believes they were prevented from filing an appeal because of the error can contact the Board of Equalization at 314-615-1795. In addition, the board will reportedly still accept appeals by either U.S. Mail or by filing in-person at the Officer of the Board at 41 South Central Avenue between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays.
