ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- If dogs had a favorite flavor of ice cream, what would it be?
Clementine's Naughty and Nice Creamery is adding a new treat on their menu for your four-legged friends. The local business said the new addition comes per customer's request. News 4's Steve Harris has the story in the video above.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.