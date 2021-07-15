ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- "The sexiest ice cream alive" is made and sold right here in St. Louis.
TOWN & COUNTRY (KMOV.com) – Clementine’s Naughty and Nice Creamery will open their fifth brick-and-mortar location Thursday!
Clementine's, known for its booze-infused ice cream, will open at noon on July 15 at Clayton and Mason in Town & Country. Tamara Keefe opened Clementine's in 2015. It's the only micro-creamery in Missouri, with locations in Lafayette Square, Clayton, Southampton and Lake St. Louis.
As the newest location opens, Clementine’s announced a new flavor called Missouri Mud! The flavor features chocolates from Kansas City, Columbia and Springfield in honor of Missouri’s bicentennial.
