LAKE SAINT LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Popular ice cream shop Clementine's Naughty and Nice Creamery plans to open their fourth location in Lake Saint Louis.
Clementine's, known for it's booze-infused ice cream, will open in The Meadows shopping center, their first location in St. Charles County. A spokesperson for the ice cream shop says they can't say when just yet but hope to release more details soon.
LISTEN: Meet STL Podcast Episode 17: Clementines
Tamara Keefe opened Clementine's in 2015. It's the only micro-creamery in Missouri, with locations in Lafayette Square, Clayton and Southampton.
