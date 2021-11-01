ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis native Andy Cohen has partnered with St. Louis favorite Clementine’s Creamery for a new flavor.

“Peppermint Andy” will be available in scoop shops Monday. It will be available for online ordering on Wednesday.

Clementine’s Creamery will donate 50% of sales of the peppermint-chocolate flavor to the local non-profit organization DOORWAYS. The organization provides affordable, secure housing and related services for people living with HIV/AIDS in the St. Louis area.

“My Mom has been heavily involved with DOORWAYS since I came out of the closet in 1989, and I love supporting them any chance I can get," Cohen said.

