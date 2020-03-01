Cleared to Engage: Couple gets engaged at Battlehawks game

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - An Illinois couple took the BattleHawks slogan, "Cleared to Engage," to the next level.
Dustin Van Tine told News 4 he worked with St. Louis' XFL team for the last week to pull off the ultimate surprise proposal to his girlfriend Jamie Sluis.
"I wanted to do it in a cool way," Van Tine said.
The couple stared dating two years ago at Illinois State University. They live in Springfield and Van Tine said he got the idea to do it at the BattleHawks game.
"At first she didn't want to go," he said with a smile.
He messaged the BattleHawks with the word "PROPOSAL" in the subject line.
During Saturday's game against the Seattle Dragons, in-game host Meghan O'Donnell approached the couple for a game on the jumbotron. After the game, Meghan asked if they were "cleared to engage" and Dustin responded with "not yet."
That's when he got down on one knee and 27,000 fans started cheering.
"The crowd was so nuts and it was so awesome. The videos my family took and my buddies took everyone around us was going nuts and it was so cool. I really appreciate everything [the team] did," said Dustin.
