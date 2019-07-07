ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The cleanup has begun following the final day of Fair Saint Louis.
After the fireworks Saturday, crews spent much of the night picking up trash and taking down barriers.
Crews are also working to open several downtown St. Louis streets. Officials said they hope to have Market and 4th Streets open by Monday morning’s rush hour. The Walnut Street exit from Interstate 44/55 and the Poplar Street Bridge is not expected to reopen until the Tuesday morning commute.
