SUNSET HILLS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Cleanup is underway after an overflow at a wastewater pumping station in Sunset Hills.
According to the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District (MSD), the overflow occurred in a wooded area between Forest Path Drive and the Meramec River. It was discovered after storms caused the pump station to lose power.
MSD said that around 250,000 gallons of sewage overflowed into a tributary that ties into the Meramec River.
Friday morning, the pump station was back in operation and no sewage was overflowing. No sewer service was interrupted and none will be impacted by the cleanup, according to MSD.
The company said they placed warning signs around the pump station and tributary advising the public of the overflow. There is no immediate threat to public health or safety but everyone is being asked to pay attention to the signs and avoid the affected areas.
Anyone who comes into contact with the sewage should immediately and thoroughly wash with soap and water.
MSD said they have reported the overflow to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
