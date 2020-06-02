ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Restoration efforts are underway following a night of violence and vandalism in St. Louis.
Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed has organized a cleanup effort for Tuesday morning. Starting at 9 a.m., he invited members of the community to meet at the shopping center at Grand and Cass, which was targeted by looters overnight. The group will then move to various areas that were damaged throughout the city.
Reed also created a gofundme to restore the city with a goal to raise $50,000.
“Nearly every area of our city was in the pathway of last night’s destruction. The people who caused this widespread damage were after anarchy and not justice. They were out there for themselves, hellbent on causing damage and destruction. We need to come together and show that we are one St. Louis,” said Reed.
As the protests turned violent, downtown businesses were looted and a 7-Eleven Store and Family Dollar were set on fire. During the evening, four St. Louis City police officers were shot near their headquarters.
News 4's Justin Andrews saw individuals cleaning up damage after looters ransacked a shopping plaza in north St. Louis during the early morning hours Tuesday.
I’m almost in tears. Because THIS is #STL. These people cleaning up the damage after looters ransacked this plaza. @KMOV pic.twitter.com/cNhbxiIvkX— Justin Andrews (@Justin_EAndrews) June 2, 2020
Any business or residence that was damaged during the violent night should contact Reed’s office at 314-662-4114 for assistance.
