ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Thousands of people in the St. Louis region are still without power hours after severe storms rolled through the area.

WATCH: Tree falls on man in O'Fallon, Missouri An O’Fallon, Missouri man helped a cable employee after at tree fell on him during Thursday’s severe storms.

Severe thunderstorms Thursday brought heavy rains and damaging winds to the area, knocking power lines down and causing power outages. At its worst, more than 103,000 customers on both sides of the river were without power at some point Thursday. As of 12 p.m. Friday, around 26,300 Ameren Missouri and about 2,500 Ameren Illinois customers were without power.

Ameren crews spent the hours after the storms looking at a “large number of broken utility poles." Majority of the damage from the storm was caused by high winds and large trees and branches being thrown onto Ameren equipment. The utility wants to remind residents that a downed power line could still be live so be careful when walking outside.

Ameren Missouri told News 4 they have more than 700 crews working to restore power. Ameren said it is unrealistic to think that everyone will have power restored Friday, but they are continuing to do assessments so they can provide a better timeline.

Ameren Illinois activated an Emergency Operations Center to coordinate power restoration.

Ameren officials said St. Louis County saw the most damage in the area and had the most power outages.

The Warrenton Fire Protection District had crews at Daniel Boone Elementary after a roof collapsed and caused damage to the school and houses in the area. No one was injured.

