ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Street crews all around the area have taken the opportunity to clean-up and clear off as much of the snow as they can.
Chouteau Avenue is in really good shape, but driveways, side roads and sidewalks still yet to be cleared. In north St. Louis, News 4 found Constance Hilliard shoveling the sidewalk in front of a business.
“Me and my cousin, we call ourselves two girls and a shovel...we're two girls and a shovel," she said. She says they're shoveling just to help people get around.
“We're going around neighborhoods doing driveways, pathways..we're doing this so this business can open...shoveling the front for them."
Some businesses pay them while others don't. She shrugs that off as no big deal.
Some businesses are doing what they can to keep the paths open to their front doors. Sidewalks remain covered in snow which makes it difficult to get around and some driveways blocked.
Some pedestrians have taken to walking in the streets which are plowed.
At New Market Hardware in the Central West End, they’ve been busy.
They've got what you need to melt the snow and ice, but one thing they don't have are snow shovels.
