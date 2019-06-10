ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Hours of clean-up will be needed after a huge Blues watch party Sunday night.
Tens of thousands of Blues fans crowded onto Market Street in downtown St. Louis to watch the game, leaving behind piles of trash in city parks and along the street.
By Monday morning, trash cans were overflowing, with other bags full of trash ready to be hauled off and even more loose trash blowing around in the wind.
Throughout Sunday night into Monday morning, crew worked to disassemble the stage, tents, and video screen but more work will be needed throughout the day Monday to clean up all the trash.
The watch party was reportedly at capacity Sunday evening and fans were being turned away. An NHL official said almost 40,000 fans were inside the gates at the watch party and hundreds more gathered outside.
