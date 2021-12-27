Clean up efforts continue more than two weeks after tornado rips through Defiance

DEFIANCE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- More than two weeks after an EF-3 tornado ripped through Missouri wine country, the clean up efforts are ongoing.
The storm system damaged more than a dozen homes in the town of Defiance, home to about 150 people. Several more homes were completely destroyed.
"I was at work at the Roadhouse and in the basement with my customers," said Jennifer Ham, co-owner of Defiance Roadhouse.
Ham is a 45-year resident of the town, born and raised in the home her parents still live in along Highway F.
"It was very frantic," she said. "I heard there was a lot of damage along Highway F, but my parents' phone line had been knocked out and I wasn't sure how far down it traveled."
On Saturday, after checking on her parents, Ham made her way down Highway F to survey the damage for herself.
"It was saddening to drive through and see what our community and neighbors had went through and what they had lost," she said.
Immediately, Ham and her friend Tom Shaw began knocking on doors and making phone calls, trying to determine what the affected families were in need of. Then, their focus turned to recruiting volunteers to help clean up some of the debris.
"We had people bringing in their Bobcats, heavy equipment, chainsaws and it just kind of parlayed from there," said Shaw. "Then we had a few church groups come out Sunday before last asking how they could help."
Many private businesses also decided to lend their heavy machinery, making the clean up process easier for volunteers. Local law enforcement agencies also helped keep properties and volunteers safe.
"A lot of insurance companies don't pay for the tree removal or even some of the damage done on outbuildings," said Ham. "So every little bit of help these families can get is important."
In addition to the manpower, several local restaurants around Defiance and New Melle donated food to ensure volunteers stayed fed.
Then, donations for the families began pouring in.
"We have gathered gift cards, monetary donations, clothes and supplies," said Ham. "Donations started rolling in a few bags at a time, soon enough it was car load after car load."
Those donations help the families of people like Rich Vance, who lost his entire home when the tornado passed directly over him and his wife, who were sheltering in the basement.
"We went over by the stairwell where she was and we looked up and I said, 'there's no house there anymore,'" he said. "Basically it sounded like a train or a truck coming right through the house, it was quick too."
Shaw and Ham estimate the clean up process is about 90 percent complete, but hope to have another volunteer day in the near future.
If you're interested in making a donation or learning about volunteer opportunities, you're asked to call Defiance Roadhouse and ask for Jen.
