WASHINGTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Nearly two weeks after the old Highway 47 Bridge in Washington, Mo. was demolished, clean-up continues.
As soon as the dust settled on the day of the demolition, crews from Budrovich Marine, a subcontractor for Marschel Wrecking, were on the job.
"It entails having a crew to run the tugboats, the cranes on barges, the excavators on barges, to support the general contractor," said Mindy Brundick, Budrovich Marine Division manager.
As promised, they cleared the main channel of the Missouri River in less than 48 hours. Every last piece of steel should be out of the water by the end of this week.
"You want to do it as quickly as possible because those pieces will continue to silt in and the more they sink into the mud, the more challenging it will be to get them out," said Brundick.
According to Jeremy Frye with Marschel Wrecking, the steel pieces will go to a local mill to be recycled.
Up next, crews will begin saw-cutting the concrete piers, another job that could last a couple weeks.
"They will take it all the way down to river level and at that point, a drill rig will be put on a barge, they will drill holes, put charges in and blow that portion up," said Brundick. "We will be there with barges, cranes, man lifts, whatever they need to support that effort. As it’s saw-cut, the pieces are taken down and we’ll make sure they get to the bank."
Even Brundick admits that having a woman direct cranes on barges and tugboats isn't an everyday sight. But she says this is a great team to be a part of while breaking barriers.
"I feel like one of the guys, I’m treated like one of the guys. It’s a really great collective effort. Everyone brings a skill set and appreciates the other one’s skill set," said Brundick.
For her, the work has become personal and rewarding.
"It is a sense of accomplishment. You truly are creating something better for a community. Doing risky things not everyone can do and there is a sense of fulfillment," said Brundick.
