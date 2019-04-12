CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A back-and-forth conversation is taking place in Clayton in the name of a 7-foot piece of art.
Clayton City asked the St. Louis Art Museum for a work of art to display in Oak Knoll Park. The piece of art, the city said, would be on loan.
News 4 learned the city backed out of the offer after the piece was chosen.
The chosen art is a 7-foot bronze nude sculpture of "Young Siegfried."
Clayton leaders turned down the loan from the Art Museum.
News 4 reached out to Clayton leaders to ask why, but we have not heard back yet.
