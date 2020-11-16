CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police in Clayton are trying to identify a man they say exposed himself to young customers at a Starbucks last week.
According to police, on Thursday, Nov. 12, the man inappropriately exposed himself to juveniles inside the Starbucks at 7645 Wydown Blvd around 9 a.m.
The man left the store between 10:30 and 10:45 a.m.
Witnesses told police they saw him walk northbound on S. Hanley Road after leaving the store.
The man is described as a black male, thin build, appropriately 60-70 years old with a distinct limp and uses a cane. At the time of the incident, he was wearing eyeglasses, a red and white checked shirt, red pants and a red fedora-style hat.
Police say he is also considered a person of interest in burglaries from two office buildings in Clayton’s central business district. He is associated with an older model silver or gray Buick sedan and may identify himself as “Andre”.
Anyone with any information on the man’s identity or whereabouts is asked to contact the Clayton Police Department at 314-290-8420 or can remain anonymous by contacting CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).
