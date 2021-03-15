ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A Clayton, Mo man was sentenced Monday for selling fentanyl to a victim who overdosed and died in his South County home in 2018.
Travis Broeker was sentenced to 23 years in prison. He was convicted on charges of distributing fentanyl in September 2020. On February 28, 2018, Broeker met the victim in parking lot of a convenience store and sold him six fentanyl capsules. Federal authorities say the victim returned to his home in the 2800 block of Telegraph and overdosed. The victim’s roommate called 911 and NARCAN was administered at the hospital.
The victim was released from the hospital later that night and the roommate confiscated what he thought was the victim’s remaining fentanyl and his cell phone. However, federal authorities say the victim had fentanyl hidden in a hallowed-out rubber ball. The victim and roommate spoke that night before the roommate when to bed. The next morning, March 1, the roommate found the victim unresponsive.
Co-defendant Pamela Barton was sentenced to 60 months in prison in February for her role in the victim’s death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.