CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A Clayton High School staff member was treated for smoke inhalation after a fire was found in a sink at the school Monday morning.
Around 8:15 a.m., a fire was found in a sink at the high school. According to the Clayton Police Department, the fire was extinguished by the time emergency responders arrived at the school.
Powerhouse Skyzoom4 was over the school after the fire was reported and saw students in front of the school. The students were later seen being let back inside of the building.
No students were injured during the incident.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.