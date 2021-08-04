CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A gym in Clayton is requiring members to show proof of vaccination before entering without a mask.
The owner of TruFusion said they lost some members when St. Louis County made masks mandatory again. So the gym surveyed their patrons and found 98% of them were vaccinated. Now, if a customer shows their vaccine card, they can take their mask off inside the gym. If a customer isn't vaccinated, they must wear their mask.
"It is a very polarized policy. We've lost members over it," Joe Goldberg said. "We've lost staff over it but the majority of feedback we have gotten is we appreciate the independent and data-driven thinking and that's what we've done."
The owner said requiring vaccine proof is just doing good business.
"When you own a business, the bank doesn't care what your political opinion is. Your bank wants you to pay your money back," Goldberg said. "I can't go to my bank and say I can't pay your money back because I don't believe in this political opinion. I had to do what will allow this business to survive."
Goldberg said he received one fake vaccine card.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.