CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- As the region battles through the COVID-19 outbreak, many are reminding everyone that supporting one another is the best way to get through it.
Fire crews from Clayton provided a firsthand example of that Monday night.
They pooled their money to purchase dinner for staff at the St. Mary's Hospital emergency room.
Captain Ryan Harrell said it was their turn to pay it forward.
“It's been tough for everybody, at home and at work,” he said. “The amount of stress that you're feeling at home, we're feeling as well. Little things like this, we need to continue to do for everybody. Pass it on to your neighbor, to the person that lives down the street. Check in on the older generation that you know. We just need to be there for everybody because together we'll through this."
Now, the department is starting a Dinner For Heroes challenge. The challenge is encouraging other local fire departments to choose a public service agency and pay it forward.
The meal has to be from a local business and they must post pictures online using #Dinner4STLHeroes.
