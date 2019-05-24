ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Stanley Cup Finals with the Blues and Bruins will bring out some big bets, but not all will involve money.
Congressman Lacy Clay, D-Mo. threw down a friendly wager with Congressman Stephen Lynch, D-Mass. He is asking Lynch to offer up some of his city's best eats.
Clay said he and Lynch and have been friends for nearly 20 years.
"It's always a match-up with the New England Patriots, the Boston Red Sox and now the Boston Bruins, and we feel confident we're going to bring home the Stanley Cup," said Clay.
Clay said he expects to offer up some Bissinger’s Chocolate, a case of locally brewed beer and a slab of St. Louis ribs.
