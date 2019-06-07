ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Congressman Lacy Clay, D-Mo. is demanding a federal investigation into a federal facility where employees say they were exposed to cancer-causing chemicals.
“We have one area where people are in Stage 4 cancer," said union leader Will Grant.
Leaders with the American Federation of Government Employees and current employees are speaking out publicly for the first time since News 4 reported on hazardous working conditions at the Goodfellow Federal Complex.
“It's 83 different contaminants on this campus and they only tested us for led," said employee Darryl Leatherberry.
Thursday, Clay announced he wants the government’s Oversite and Reform Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings, D-Md. to launch an immediate congressional investigation into the General Services Administration’s Public Building Services Management.
In April, News 4 reported that the 63-acre complex in North City has been in the center of controversy after the discovery of nearly 90 hazardous chemicals. All of that was documented in a 2016 federal audit.
Union leaders say the government has failed them by not completely ridding the facility of the chemicals, some of which date back to World War II.
"We've had quite a few people that have passed away from cancer suddenly, and now we're putting the pieces together of understanding why we've lost so many coworkers," says Grant.
The union wants at least 2,000 employees moved from the complex as soon as possible.
The facility houses multiple agencies, so it would take the Social Security Administration, Veterans Affairs, and the Department of Agriculture (USDA) to all agree to move the employees.
A former contractor sent News 4 an email Thursday from the General Service Administration (GSA). The GSA says it’s been testing air, water and surface samples from the complex since February. The email says the samples that were tested for contaminants do not exceed safety levels.
However, the GSA says they plan to continue taking samples to address a long-term environmental action plan.
Congressman Clay sent News 4 the following statement:
Congressman Wm. Lacy Clay (D) Missouri today urged Oversight and Reform Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings (D) Maryland to launch an immediate congressional investigation into the General Services Administration’s Public Building Service Management regarding repeatedly, unresolved instances of unsafe work conditions that continue to expose federal employees at the sprawling Federal Center at 4300 Goodfellow in North St. Louis to serious health risks.
In a letter to his colleague Chairman Cummings, Mr. Clay, who is a senior member of the Oversight and Reform committee said, in-part:
“I am writing to request that the Oversight and Reform Committee immediately commence an investigation of the General Services Administration’s Public Building Service Management (PBS).
The Inspector General of the U.S. General Services Administration has properly concluded that the PBS failed to protect the health and safety of St. Louis’ federal workers housed at the Goodfellow Federal Center.
Subject to a July 2016 notice issued by the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), GSA’s Inspector General subsequently found that PBS management had failed to take adequate action to protect tenants, contractors and visitors from hazards at the Goodfellow Federal Center due to ineffective environmental management programs, policies and guidance.
It appears the deficiencies of PBS’s environmental program are systematic and cultural at both the regional and national levels, based on continued employee contentions and previous audits.”
Federal employees at the Goodfellow location have repeatedly complained of numerous unexplained health conditions that may be related to exposure to mold, toxins and other dangerous contaminants.
News 4 has asked the federal government for a comment, they have yet to respond.
