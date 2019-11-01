DARDENNE PRAIRIE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Olivia Leigh, 9, walked into a pep rally Friday thinking it was just another school celebration, but she quickly learned the gathering was all about her.
Leigh recently became cancer-free after having a brain tumor removed in the spring. The student at John Weldon Elementary School has a wish to go horseback riding in Colorado.
Through presents and games, Olivia learned Friday she would be going horseback riding in Colorado for the first time ever, something her classmates helped make possible.
