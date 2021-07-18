HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) - It wasn't a typical car show Sunday in Hazelwood but rather, a celebration of life.
Tim Helbling, a cancer patient in hospice care, is too sick to go to a car show, so Crossroads partnered with his friends and family to bring a car show and parade to his cul-de-sac.
"Tim is a rascal, I have known him for 40 years, he's always the last drink at the bar, he's always one for the road, he comes over and fixes everything in my house when its broken. So, its great to see this turnout, because he has helped more people than you could count," said Helbling's friend Mike Sonderman.
"Its a great day, all my friends are here and my relatives, we got cold beer and hot sandwiches," Helbling said.
Helbling got to decide who won the handmade trophy.
