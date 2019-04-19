ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Issues stemming from a power outage have forced a St. Louis school closed Friday.
St. Louis Public Schools said Gateway STEM High School will not have classes April 19 because of issues from Thursday’s power outage.
The issue only impacts the one school and all classes at other schools will be held as scheduled, according to St. Louis Public Schools.
