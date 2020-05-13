ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Six-year-old Sebastian Lugo is a kindergartner at Mason Ridge Elementary in Town and Country. He loves school, but there was something missing.
"He was not speaking in class. So he was using signs and stuff like that, but he was not feeling comfortable speaking, not even to the teacher or his classmates," said his dad Gerardo.
At home, Sebastian talked like any other six-year-old. It was only at school that he wouldn't.
"We tried everything. The teachers were helping us a lot, but...no," his mom Gabriela said.
But a class Zoom meeting helped Sebastian find his voice. News 4's Steve Harris has the story.
