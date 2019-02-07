ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – If you bought St. Louis Rams gear you may be able to claim part of a class action lawsuit.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a St. Louis judge approved a class-action lawsuit Wednesday that aims to get fans some of their money back.
According to the Post-Dispatch, fans who bought Rams merchandise in Missouri between April 21, 2010 and Jan. 4, 2016 are eligible to participate in the suit.
