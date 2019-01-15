ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Former U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill is joining NBC News and MSNBC as a political analyst.
“I’m looking forward to bringing my experience from the Senate, hard fought campaigns, and Midwest common sense to the coverage of breaking political events. And, as always, I won’t hold back,” McCaskill said.
Reporting for work. First day of my new gig. pic.twitter.com/i2FAhG1WfF— Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) January 15, 2019
Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski made the announcement Tuesday during an interview with the former Senator from Missouri.
McCaskill was defeated by Josh Hawley in the Nov. 2018 election after serving two terms in the Senate.
