ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police have arrested a St. Louis City Justice Center inmate who escaped while being transported to Saint Louis University Hospital.
According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, 32-year-old Gregory Williams was being transported to Saint Louis Hospital around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday by police at the request of the jail staff. Williams, who was handcuffed, was able to run away from officers and escape.
Friday, police say he was taken into custody 3600 block of Candlewyck Club Drive in Florissant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.