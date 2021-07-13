ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Officials are searching for a St. Louis City Justice Center inmate who escaped while being transported early Tuesday morning.
According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, a 32-year-old Black inmate was being transported to Saint Louis Hospital around 1:30 a.m. by police at the request of the jail staff. The handcuffed man was able to run away from officers and escape.
After searching the area, he was not found. At this time, police did not provide the identity or photo of the escapee. News 4 will update when more information becomes available.
