ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis City's Medium Security Institution, known as the Workhouse, may not be shut down after all, but rather renamed and used in a different capacity, according to internal memos obtained by News 4.

News 4 obtained internal emails showing the city plans to move out all 52 inmates by June 17 and then reopen a section - Pod 4 - in the Workhouse to house City Justice Center arrestees and rename the pod to "CJC Auxiliary or Annex." One of the concerns about doing this move relates to security issues at the City Justice Center in downtown, like broken locks and boarded up windows from recent riots.

Despite City setting aside millions to replace faulty CJC locks, work had not been completed before Sunday uprising A group of detainees caused chaos and unrest at the Justice Center in downtown St. Louis Sunday night, the second time such an uprising has occurred in recent months.

The emails suggest a disciplinary unit may also stay at the Workhouse. The city is also still looking for "placement of females in another jail."

The city is under pressure to finalize its plan ahead of the new fiscal year beginning July 1. City leaders have proposed cutting the Workhouse budget, and Mayor Tishaura Jones pledged to close the Workhouse within her first 100 days.

The city's director of public safety said the city is still fulfilling the mayor's campaign promise despite leaving one of the pods open for inmate overflow.

"We are constantly preparing for this move and we’re making the best decisions as we move forward," Dan Isom said. "I think that’s what people want us to do is to plan for all possibilities and not to force a situation that may not be ready and so I think we are doing what is appropriate under the situation.”

During an April meeting of the St. Louis Board of Estimates and Apportionment, city leaders proposed closing the Workhouse and eliminating 90 vacant corrections positions. St. Louis Budget Director Paul Payne presented the proposal, which would zero out the budget for the facility - roughly $7.8 million.

At the time, Jones issued a statement saying she's "proud to begin the process of divesting our city from our expensive arrest and incarcerate model, and pledge to shift time, energy and money towards a public safety strategy focused on addressing the root causes of violent crime.”

Her statement says Jones has been calling for the closure of the Workhouse since 2016, due to "inhumane conditions; including broken plumbing, inadequate medical care, moldy food and contaminated water; not to mention a toxic culture of abuse, retaliation and neglect among correctional staff."