ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Trying to find and move into a new apartment can be difficult during the best of times but it's even more of a challenge during a pandemic.
Construction at 1 Cardinal Way at Ballpark Village continues, but the move-in date for new residents has now been pushed back from late June to August 1st.
Sixty percent of the apartments have been leased.
“So our last 40 percent is always a little bit harder to lease anyways, but with this pandemic, it has definitely slowed some,” said Marnie Sauls, the executive director of residential management at 1 Cardinal Way. “But we're still getting a few leases a week which is nice.”
Sauls said the number of leases was climbing because they could take people onto the construction site, but now potential residents have to settle for checking out the building online.
In the Central West End, the 36-story apartment building 100 Above the Park has been leasing for several months with a late summer move-in date.
They're also using video tours where an agent will walk through an apartment with a smartphone showing the space to a potential resident.
“If the resident wants to look closer at something in the kitchen, they ask and the agent can show it to them or, you know, they can see what the view looks like when you're looking northeast, then you can see what the view looks like when you're looking southeast and so on,” said Peter Cassell, director of community development at MAC Properties.
Those signing on at 1 Cardinal Way hoped to be moving in in the middle of a baseball season and be in the middle of the energy that downtown ballgames provide. There’s still hope that might happen.
“I still think there's going to be baseball this year, even if we can't have fans in the stadium,” Sauls said. “If you live at 1 Cardinal Way, you'll have a great game night. It's like you'll be there anyways.”
Realtors recommend if you have to lease a place online don't hesitate to ask for a virtual guided tour from the leasing agent. Also ask about the moving process.
During the pandemic, rules may vary between states about how it will work or if it's even allowed.
