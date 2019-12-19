ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis City treasurer announced a program aiming to help people pay their parking violations.
City Treasurer Tishaura O. Jones said she plans to implement the payment plans in 2020, saying the government should work for the people and not the other way around.
"Everyone cannot afford to pay for outstanding parking tickets all at once, and I don’t want someone to lose their vehicle over minor violations,” Jones said in a statement. “Many St. Louisans depend on their cars to get to work and support their families. We can do two things at once: enforce local law and keep the needs of the community in mind.”
The program aims to help people with high outstanding balances of parking violation. The programs will create payment plans to avoid booting or towing. However, people will still be expected to follow the law and will need to make their monthly payments on time to avoid booting or towing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.