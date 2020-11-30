ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Monday, St. Louis City Treasurer Tishuara Jones filed paperwork to be a candidate for Mayor of St. Louis in 2021.
The paperwork was filed at 10:00 a.m. at the Board of Elections.
Current Mayor Lyda Krewson defeated Jones by 888 votes in the 2017 Democratic primary for mayor. Krewson recently announced she would not run for re-election.
The 2021 mayoral election will be the first time the city uses ranked-choice voting after voters approved Prop D on November 3. Under the plan, someone can vote for more than one candidate and the parties are eliminated.
The top finishers in the primary would then faceoff in the general election. Jones supported Prop D.
Aldermanic President Lewis Reed and Alderwoman Cara Spencer have also filed paperwork to run for mayor.
