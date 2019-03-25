ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The City of St. Louis will soon decide whether fewer wards is better for the city.
An aldermanic committee will consider what would happen if the current number of wards dropped from 28 to 14. The committee will also weigh how it would affect city services and budgets.
A recommendation will then follow.
City voters approved a reduction in wards in 2012 but the plan has been met with opposition since then.
If you want to sit on the panel, click here.
