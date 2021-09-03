ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The City of St. Louis began shutting down the homeless encampment at InterCo Plaza on Friday after numerous reports of violence and unsanitary conditions.

The encampment, which began growing in July, housed a few dozen people living in tents. On July 7, Mayor Tishaura Jones gave the city 60 days to close the encampment, while providing resources for those living there.

"The city has historically not had a good relationship with the unhoused," said Nick Dunne, a spokesperson for the Mayor's Office. "We have seen multiple instances in which our unhoused neighbors were displaced from a location without an alternative option and that puts them in jeopardy, that puts them at risk."

As a result, Dunne said employees within the city's department of human services have been coordinating with local shelters to ensure they have enough beds to take in those displaced from the plaza. Additionally, the shelters offer a variety of services and resources for residents.

"Our intention is to shut down this encampment, but our intention is to not force people to move without alternative options," he said.

On Friday morning, residents began packing up belongings in bags and taking down tents. Any trash left over was cleaned up by the city's parks department.

While many residents were seen boarding shuttles to nearby shelters, not everyone was happy about the closure.

"We not, we not trying to go anywhere, ya'll trying to do this like, we not trying to go nowhere, and it's like ya'll can't move us if we don't want to, ya'll gonna pick us up and make us go?" said Brittany Tyler, a resident of the encampment. "That's not right."

Recent violence that has taken place at the encampment is a public safety concern, according to the city. Last month, viewers sent News 4 cellphone video of a man being viciously beaten within InterCo Plaza.

On Sunday, a man was shot and killed there.

"I'm encouraged by [the closure] but they need to have some kind of measure in place to keep those encampments from building on that site or other sites downtown," said Dan Pistor, who lives downtown.

The city is also facing economic pressures. Square Inc., a company that recently moved in next door to the plaza, temporarily closed its downtown office to employees following Sunday's deadly shooting.

"Pretty much every business or restaurant down here has had their revenue stream interrupted by things that go on at that encampment," said Pistor. "Outdoor patios and things aren't nearly as popular, because people sometimes run into problems with those living there."

Friday afternoon, the clean-up process began to wrap up, with the city installing a mesh orange fence around the plaza with a sign reading "Park Closed For Restoration."

"This is my family man, we're family here, for real, this is all we got," said Antoine Hunt, who said he's lived at the plaza for the last six weeks. "We don't want people coming in here and pulling us apart."