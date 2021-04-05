ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Monday, St. Louis City Sheriff Vernon Betts showed News 4 some of the contraband that was confiscated from inmates during the detainee uprising at the St. Louis Criminal Justice Center Sunday.

“These are what we call shanks,” said Sheriff Betts.

Sunday’s uprising was the fourth one his deputies have had to deescalate since December.

“Every time this happens, they’re going to call the sheriff’s department," Betts said.

The Sheriff’s Department oversees the courthouse and does not operate city jails. However, when these disturbances happen, Betts says they are the first to assist.

“It’s extremely dangerous, they threw hot water down on us,” said Betts.

But Betts says his employees aren’t fully protected during these incidents. On average, he’s had 60-70 deputies respond to these uprisings and only 20 are suited with riot gear. Betts requested that city officials approve more than $1 million to purchase the needed equipment. The money would be funded with $500 million in federal funds from the COVID-19 relief bill.

The city will finalize their budget at the end of the fiscal year. It will be up to the new mayor to decide whether to award the sheriff’s office the money.