ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson on Monday said the city saw it’s first death from the coronavirus that is spreading across our community.
Limited information was made available by St. Louis officials, but the victim was in her 30s and it was not travel related. She had tested positive on Sunday and died the same day.
Relatives say she had no underlying health issues. She graduated from Jennings High School, attended Harris Stowe State University and worked for the Red Cross.
“Young people can get it. And it can cause death,” Dr. Fredrick Echols, the city’s Director of Health.
“This should be a wake-up call to all of us…especially to anyone who questions the gravity of this issue,” Mayor Lyda Krewson said after announcing the death.
There are 22 total cases in the city.
The mayor urged residents to obey the ‘stay-at-home’ order that went into effect at 6pm Monday. A similar order went into effect for St. Louis County as well.
The 30-day order is a "starting point," Krewson said and will be reevaluated towards the end of that window.
“It doesn’t matter if you’re black or brown, rich or poor; combating coronavirus is the St. Louis region’s shared responsibility”
Krewson reminded St. Louisans they can still go to doctor’s appointments and to get food, among other critical needs.
“If you are sick, don’t go anywhere,” Krewson emphatically stated.
City leaders said they could not release the woman's identity and information about who she had been in contact with, citing HIPPA.
Cases continue to rise across Missouri and Illinois.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.